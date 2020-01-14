Officials hit local business owner with lawsuit, demanding he repay conned customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- A landscape company owner that FOX4 Problem Solvers has been warning people about for months is now in trouble with Missouri's Attorney General.

John Cazzell, owner of Four Seasons Lawn and Landscape, was the subject of a Problem Solver investigation after receiving multiple complaints about his business practices.

Among those complaining were Tom and Susan Guiffre. They had paid Cazzell $4,500 deposit to landscape their Liberty home, but Cazzell never did the work.

Although the Guiffres eventually got their money back after Problem Solvers got involved, many others didn't.

This month, the Missouri Attorney General's Office served Cazzell with a lawsuit, accusing him of defrauding multiple customers and violating Missouri's Merchandising Practices Act.

Among those listed in the complaint is a Clay County man who paid Cazzell nearly $4,700 to repair his concrete driveway. When no work was done, the man demanded his money back. According to the lawsuit, Cazzell told him "you'll never get your money back."

Cazzell's brazen attitude was on full display when Problem Solvers first met him more than a year ago. He was unconcerned about the dozens of lawsuits against him or by the possibility of an investigation by the attorney general's office. When we asked him about it, he said it "would all go away."

He was wrong.

The attorney general is demanding that Cazzell not only repay his victims, but be banned from accepting deposits (or any money in advance) from his customers. The lawsuit would also require Cazzell to pay $3,000 in fines.

"It's about time," Guiffre said. "It's a shame he's gotten away with it for this long. He should have been nailed years ago."

Cazzell has yet to file a response to the lawsuit and could not be reached for comment.