Olathe police searching for missing 34-year-old man

Posted 11:23 pm, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 11:24PM, January 14, 2020

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 34-year-old man.

Andrew Post

Andrew Post was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near 135th Street and Mur-Len Road. Police say Post is considered endangered because of medical conditions and his cognitive ability.

He is described as 4-foot-1, weighing 220 pounds with light blond hair and hazel eyes. He might be wearing a blue jumpsuit, a long black coat and glasses, police say.

Anyone who sees Post or has information for police is asked to call 911 or Olathe PD at 913-971-6950.

