Overland Park police investigating woman’s death Tuesday as a homicide

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A suspicious death investigation has turned into a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.

Police responded to a home just before 2 p.m. near West 148th Terrace and Outlook in reference to a suspicious death.

At the location, officers discovered a woman in her early twenties deceased.

The victim’s name has not been released. Police say the victim’s mother was the one who found her deceased.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they do have one person in custody. They are not looking for further suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8768 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.