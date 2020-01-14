Photos: Spiky rime ice covers Kansas City metro in pointy beauty

KANSAS CITY METRO — You might be getting tired of the fog rolling across the Kansas City metro every morning, but there’s an upside to all this freezing mist.

Rime ice.

That’s the name for the tiny spikes of ice that develop on trees and other plants, FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter said in a post on Facebook. It develops as a result of freezing fog.

“By definition, rime ice is ‘an opaque coating of tiny, white, granular ice particles caused by the rapid freezing of supercooled water droplets on impact with an object,'” she wrote.

The ice formations are white due to the high volume of air bubbles trapped inside, according to the National Weather Service.

