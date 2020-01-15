After a 3-year hiatus, Boulevard brings back its popular chocolate ale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevard Brewing Company announced that their popular chocolate ale is making a comeback after a three-year hiatus.

“After resting on crushed Dominican cacao nibs, Chocolate Ale is in bottles and kegs and ready to make your life a little sweeter,” the brewing company tweeted.

The popular ale will hit store shelves starting Monday, Jan. 20.

According to Boulevard’s website, the chocolate ale is part of a partnership with Kansas City-based chocolate master Christopher Elbow.

“Medium bodied and effervescent, the aroma evokes dried fruits, earth and cocoa, with just a hint of spicy hops. Mouthwatering flavors of Valrhona chocolate from Dominican cacao nibs weave seamlessly between layers of honey, brown sugar, caramel and nutty malt, deftly harmonizing and rounding into a luscious, lingering finish,” is how Boulevard describes the ale.

Boulevard recommends drinking the beer out of a tulip glass. It’s best paired with ginger cookies, smoked gouda, fresh berry creme brulee, creamy brie and fried plantains.

