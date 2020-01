KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to identify the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a man back in November.

Police said the incident happened on the night of Nov. 29, 2019 near Independence Ave. and Elmwood.

The victim in the incident was identified as 65-year-old Gary L. Davis.

Police said the vehicle should have gotten heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.