Kansas City Zoo raising money to aid wildlife rescue and recovery in Australia prompted by fires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As fires ravage Australia, the Kansas City Zoo is raising money to help with wildlife rescue and recovery.

The zoo is asking for $25,000, and they had already raised more than $23,000 within five days of posting the donation request on Facebook. The money will be sent to the Zoo Victoria’s Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund, with an initial $5,000 from the Kansas City Zoo itself.

“Across that nation’s bushfire-affected areas, it is estimated that as many as one billion animals, including critically endangered species, have perished,” the post states.

Almost a third of koalas in Australia’s New South Wales region may have been killed in deadly bushfires, which have burned out of control. The Irwin family has been actively continuing Steve Irwins legacy, rescuing more than 90,000 animals, many of which were injured.

“Based on updates from our conservation partners in Australia, what is needed most right now are funds to aid in the rescue and recovery effort,” the post states.

The zoo also linked directly to the fundraiser, which states donations will fund “emergency veterinary assistance and scientific intervention.” Find that fundraiser, here.

In addition to animals, at least 24 people have died in Australia wildfires and in the state of New South Wales alone, more than 1,300 houses have been destroyed.