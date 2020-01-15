Local teacher facing child porn charges had another job working closely with young girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- A metro man charged with having hundreds of illegal pictures of children held jobs as a substitute teacher and a classroom paraprofessional.

But FOX4 has learned Shawn McNair also held another job that put him in contact with kids.

McNair has been a gymnastics coach at Champions Gymnastics Academy in Raytown, and parents of athletes there are freaked out about the accusations.

"I was just like shaking, and my stomach was upset and I just -- it was just an 'ah-ha' moment. Like, I knew it, I knew it," Jamie Driskoll said of her reaction after learning the man she knows as Coach Shawn had been charged with possession of child pornography.

Investigators allegedly found 31 pictures and 293 videos of suspected child porn on McNair's cell phone and computer.

Driskoll's child attends Champions Gymnastics Academy where McNair was a coach for two years. She said he gave her the creeps after an incident where she saw McNair tickle her daughter. She didn't allow McNair near the child after that.

"I did not like him from the start. There was just vibes," Driskoll said. "I told my husband at one point it even felt like he was kind of flirting with the girls, which that was a red flag to me. And I hate using that word. Now knowing what I know, that's probably what he was doing."

McNair was arrested Tuesday outside of his home in Lake Tapawingo, Missouri. The teacher and gymnastics coach was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, for having videos of prepubescent girls.

"The older kids he definitely paid more attention, especially like in the nine and 10 age. I could tell his interaction with those girls in the gym was just a little bit more interested in them," Driskoll said.

Gym management released the following statement that was also emailed to parents:

We at Champions Gymnastics Academy are devastated to learn of Shawn McNair's legal issues. Shawn was terminated immediately upon our knowledge of the matter. CGA was never aware Shawn had any legal issues, especially regarding children. A background check was ran at time of hire.

We are in process of trying to figure out why we were not alerted sooner of the investigation. This is upsetting for not only our clients and employees, but also for the Blue Springs and Raytown communities.

Our top priority is maintaining the health and safety of our students and employees. A background check is ran on all new employees. We will continue to work to provide a safe environment for your student to grow and learn.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, you are encouraged to contact the gym directly.

Driskoll trusts the folks at Champions Gymnastics Academy had no idea what was going on with McNair, so she's not taking her daughter out of the program.

"I hope there's not more to the story. I really hope there's not more to the story," she said.

McNair has been charged with crimes for having child porn. At this point, there's no indication he actually took pictures or videos of young girls.

