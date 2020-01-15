Man killed after being struck by vehicle in southern Johnson County

Posted 10:03 pm, January 15, 2020

GARDNER, Kan. — A man has died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in southern Johnson County, officials say.

The deadly crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. near 207th Street and Gardner Road.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving a semitrailer southbound on Gardner Road when he stopped at a four-way stop and got out of his truck for unknown reasons.

A northbound driver hit the man, and he died at the scene. The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, officials say.

This is a developing story, and FOX4 will update it as more information is confirmed.

