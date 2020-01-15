One-pan chicken stir fry

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil, separated

1-pound chicken, cubed

1 – 16 oz bag frozen stir fry vegetable blend

2 cups cooked rice

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seed oil

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

½ cup mixed nuts

Toppings (optional):

Soy sauce

Sesame seeds

Servings: 4 servings

Directions:

1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat in a large sauté pan or wok.

2. Add chicken and sauté until brown on the outside and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Stir frequently to avoid burning.

3. Transfer cooked chicken to a bowl or plate, save juices.

4. Add another 1 tablespoon oil to the same pan and heat on medium.

5. Add frozen vegetables to pan. Be careful to avoid oil splattering, as ice will react to the hot oil.

6. Sauté vegetables until cooked through, but still tender. About 8 minutes.

7. Return chicken to the pan, along with saved juices.

8. Turn the stove top to low and add cooked rice, sesame oil, rice vinegar and mixed nuts to the pan.

9. Mix all ingredients until well incorporated.

10. Separate into bowls, top with soy sauce and sesame seeds, and enjoy!

