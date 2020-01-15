Overland Park woman killed at home was victim of domestic violence, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- We're learning more about the murder of an Overland Park woman that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a suspicious death in the upscale Lionsgate neighborhood near 151st and Nall, but later determined a woman had been murdered.

Police are calling it a crime of domestic violence, and sources tell FOX4 two children of the family who lived in the home are at the center of it all.

Crime tape still surrounded the Overland Park home Wednesday as detectives continued searching for evidence.

Overland Park police say 22-year-old Layne Mays was killed in her home. Mays' mother was the one who found her and alerted authorities.

On Tuesday evening, a 27-year-old man, who we're told is Mays' brother, was booked into the Johnson County jail for her murder. FOX4 is not naming the man as he has not been formally charged with the crime yet.

Neighbors in the upscale community were too shaken by what happened to publicly share their thoughts.

K-State University confirmed Layne Mays had been studying animal sciences at the college. She was also an avid equestrian.

Last year, K-State's Intercollegiate Horse Show Association equestrian club team shared a post to Instagram, naming Layne Mays as one of its captains. The group said she had been riding 14 years and competed as a show jumper with her thoroughbred horse.

And last season, the team wrote Mays' favorite part about riding was the unique bond between horse and rider that holds a lot of trust you don't always get in other sports. She loved the competitive aspect: improving herself as a rider and also in her horse's ability to perform.

Loved ones and past trainers said Mays had a heart of gold, was kind and sweet, and had ambitions of becoming a veterinarian one day.

Now, they're searching for answers about why her life ended so suddenly.

Mays' family has asked for privacy as they grieve and process all that's happened.

