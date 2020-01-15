Police identify victim in Overland Park homicide

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police have now identified the victim in Tuesday’s homicide near West 148th Terrace and Outlook.

Police responded to a home just in the area just before 2 p.m. in reference to a suspicious death.

At the location, officers discovered a woman in her early 20s deceased. She was identified Wednesday as Layne R. Mays.

Police say Mays’ mother was the one who found her dead.

“It was a sad situation, listening to the mother, her screams, things of that sort,” Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said. “No one wants to go through something like this.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they do have one person in custody. They are not looking for further suspects at this time.

“A lot of the neighbors, they were really concerned, but this was an isolated incident,” Lacy said. “We want to relay that to the neighborhood that a person of interest is in custody, and there is no immediate threat to the neighbors.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8768 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

