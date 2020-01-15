Shooting at Gladstone apartment complex leaves 1 injured, police looking for shooter

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Police are searching for the person who shot another person at an apartment complex on January 15.

The shooting happened at the Broadway Ridge Apartment Homes on N Broadway near NW 68th Street and 169 Highway.

Police told FOX4 the victim was taken to an area hospital, but they could not describe the extent of the injuries.

Investigators know who they are looking for, police said, but they did not elaborate on the situation surrounding the crime.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information is made available.