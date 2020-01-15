Take a look at Kansas City’s new coworking space on the Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A New York-based flexible workspace provider made its Kansas City debut in December on the Country Club Plaza, offering a mix of coworking and private office space.

Kansas City was attractive to Industrious for several reasons, including being a “dominant market in Silicon Prairie” and a fast-growing tech hub, Midwest Area Manager Ryan Ledoda told the Kansas City Business Journal. Industrious attracts companies from a variety of industries at its facilities, but one of the more popular ones has been technology, he said. As for the Plaza, it’s an area where people live, work and play, and it attracts ample foot traffic.

