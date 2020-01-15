× Veteran who died alone was buried with honors thanks to a group of servicemen

A veteran who died alone in Tennessee was honored with a funeral from his fellow former service members.

No one claimed Pvt. Theodore Triplett’s body when he died, so local veterans organizations decided to take it upon themselves to bury him with honors at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Little is known about Triplett and his career, but that didn’t stop the local veterans from honoring him.

“Somebody who lives their life, and yet, when they pass on, no one can claim their body,” retired Col. James Bachman said at the funeral Tuesday, according to CNN affiliate WSMV.

“I’ve asked myself why? You can find them at the VA hospitals, veteran homes. Families dump them. That’s what it is, they dump them in a facility and never visit them. Today we are their family of the veterans and he deserves the honor.”

The crowd was full of about three dozen veterans, including representatives from the American Legion, Combat Veterans Association and Rollin Thunder, according to WSMV.