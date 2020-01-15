Watch Live: Missouri Governor Mike Parson delivers 2020 State of State address

Watch live:



JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is delivering the 2020 State of the State address inside the Missouri capitol on Wednesday. You can watch it live in the video player at the top of the page.

FOX4’s Missouri statehouse reporter Jeff Bernthal says the governor’s speech is expected to be viewed in much different ways depending on which political party you support.

We expect the governor to talk about the number of Missourians who have enrolled in job training programs since he became governor. Workforce development has been a priority for Gov. Parson. We also expect him to talk about transportation funding and ways to fight crime.

Democrats in Jefferson City will tell you they believe Missourians want to expand Medicaid, so they would encourage the governor to join them in that effort.