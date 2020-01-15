Winter Storm Watch issued for KC region Friday with sleet, freezing rain and light snow expected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the metro and many surrounding counties from midnight Friday through Friday night.

Some of our Kansas counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Friday.

We’re expecting the bulk of the wintry precipitation to fall right in the heart of the morning drive Friday, which will create slowdowns, slick spots and crashes across the metro and region.

We’ll see the snow first as that’ll fall after midnight early Friday morning before transitioning to sleet and freezing rain just before sunrise as temperatures warm throughout the day.

Those north of I-70 have the best chance of holding onto the snow longer, leading to higher totals when all is said and done.

It’s the wintry mix that’ll cause the traveling problems.

By the early afternoon Friday, we’ll notice the second changeover, from sleet and freezing rain over to rain for the metro and for areas south and west.

Those north and east of Kansas City can expect to see that transition later in the day, more like the late afternoon to possibly the evening hours.

From Friday night into Saturday morning, the majority of the moisture will be moving out to the east, but remaining rain showers may switch back to wintry mix/snow showers, only for the extreme NE section. Throughout Saturday morning, even those light showers will break down.

By the end of this winter storm, the highest snow totals will be well north of I-70, closer to 36 Highway, in the 1-3 inch range.

Around the metro, there’ll be lower snow totals but more sleet and ice. The sleet could add up to an inch in some spots, with a widespread glaze to 0.2 inches of ice as well. With the higher end of that range possible east of I-35, some power outages are possible.

Even farther south, the transition to rain will be much faster, which means less snow, sleet, and freezing rain, and more of a rainy Friday forecast.

It’s important to note that even enough these winter weather totals are relatively low, the combination of all three winter precipitation types (snow, sleet and freezing rain) in the forecast could create big problems Friday!

We’ll have more updates on-air and online before Friday, so stay tuned. And you can always download the FOX4 Weather App for the most up-to-date weather forecasts, updates and alerts for free, no matter where you are!