Woman admits bringing 60 pounds of meth through Kansas

Posted 2:33 pm, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 02:32PM, January 15, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. — A 46-year-old woman from Los Angeles is awaiting sentencing after she admitted that she drove 60 pounds of methamphetamine through Kansas.

Maria Alvarez-Buenrostro pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper stopped her on Feb. 12, 2019, in Ellis County for a lane violation. The trooper found the methamphetamine in 33 heat-sealed bags in a rear quarter panel and in both rear doors, according to the plea agreement.

She admitted she was taking the drugs to a dealer to sell, according to the agreement.

Alvarez-Buenrostro is scheduled for sentencing April 16. She faces at least 10 years and a fine up to $10 million.

