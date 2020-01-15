× Woman charged with leaving scene of crash where Turner Middle School student was hurt

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A woman is now facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a Turner Middle School student injured.

Whitney Lynn Purvis is charged in Wyandotte County with one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and driving while on a suspended license.

According to police, a 13-year-old student was trying to cross the street near S. 55th Street and Osage avenue Monday afternoon when they were hit by a car, which fled the scene. The student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, neighbors in the area told FOX4 that drivers constantly speed in the area.

“Nobody ever stops at stop signs. They rush from the light at the bridge to try to hurry up and make it through. Now with having Amazon near there, the traffic’s just gotten worse,” Fletcher said.

Purvis is being held in the Wyandotte County jail on $35,000 bond.

