All types of wintry precipitation expected during a messy Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We're Weather Aware starting early Friday morning and continuing through the evening. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all expected at some point during the day.

We'll fight some dry air early Friday morning, but once this system gets closer to us, most of the precipitation initially falls as snow. This should begin between 4-6 a.m., and will continue to pick up during rush hour. This will stick immediately and should create a very messy rush hour as a result.

By midday, a few of those layers of warmer air start to mix in and provide us with a freezing rain and sleet mix. Notice temperatures slowly working their way closer to the freezing mark, as well. This is when roads will slowly improve, but slick conditions will still be present, especially where some of these areas have picked up a lot of sleet during the morning.

No need to worry about your commute home. Temperatures should be above freezing for the most part, with areas to the NE still in the mix for some wintry precipitation.

Your timeline for northern MO is probably the only area that really lacks a rain and a warmer component. Because of the lingering cold air, you're likely to deal with the issues the longest.

For the metro, you can expect to wake up Friday morning with snow first. Sleet will mix in with freezing rain before it changes fully to rain by the afternoon.

Not much snow south of the metro. You're dealing with freezing rain and sleet primarily before it changes to rain. This should create a pretty decent glaze early in the day, though. We'll watch this area for some early power outages.

Putting this all together, snow is the biggest impact further north with freezing rain the biggest impact south. The immediate metro deals with a mix of just about everything. Translation: it's going to be messy Friday morning and there's no getting around it! Conditions will improve later on in the afternoon with a lot of this stuff melting late night Friday.