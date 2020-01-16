Stay Weather Aware: Winter Weather Advisory begins at midnight

All12 Courtside: Baylor takes early lead in conference race, while West Virginia resurgence continues

Posted 7:25 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 07:54PM, January 16, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week on All12 Courtside, we’re talking about the red-hot Baylor Bears, who are undefeated in conference play and coming off one of the program’s best weeks in recent memory, highlighted by their first ever win in Allen Fieldhouse over Kansas.

Our correspondents also highlight the resurgent West Virginia Mountaineers, winners of three in a row. The Kansas Jayhawks bounced back from the loss to Baylor but are dealing with an injury to one of their stars.

In Lubbock, Texas Tech notched a key victory, and we also focus on two squads still looking for that elusive first conference win.

