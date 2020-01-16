× B-2 stealth bomber from Whiteman AFB to flyover Arrowhead before AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans at Arrowhead are going to get an incredible show before the game even starts Sunday.

A U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bomber is set to flyover the stadium ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans.

The aircraft comes from Whiteman Air Force Base, located just outside Knob Noster, Missouri, and is operated by the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings at the base. They’ll be supported by a ground crew of pilots and a maintenance team.

The Chiefs game is scheduled for kickoff at 2:05 with the flyover planned for 2 p.m. It’s a great reason for Chiefs fans to make sure they’re in their seats early, ready to witness this massive B-2 roar over Arrowhead.