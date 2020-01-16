Stay Weather Aware: Winter Weather Advisory begins at midnight

Celebrate the American bald eagle at multiple events across the metro this weekend

Posted 1:30 pm, January 16, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Watching a bald eagle can be quite the spectacle to see and this weekend you have the opportunity to celebrate the return of bald eagles to area lakes and rivers.

From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Wyandotte County Lake is hosting Eagle Days. The event is free to the public and will feature live bird presentations, eagle and waterfowl viewings over the lake and other live bird exhibits at two locations. Each location will feature a variety of birds, according to the KCK Public Library. There will also be a coloring contest and a crafting area.

Kaw Valley Eagle Day is also taking place in Lawrence at Free State High School. The event features educational and fun activities for the kids, including field trips to see eagles in the wild. For more information on this event click here.

For other Eagle Days events and eagle viewing areas across Missouri click here.

