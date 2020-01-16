Chiefs fan pops the question to girlfriend as whole stadium celebrates first touchdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Not only was Sunday a big win for the Chiefs, it was also a big win for one of the fans in the stands.

After the Chiefs scored their first touchdown, Josh Baalmann got down on one knee and asked Mary O’Neal to marry him.

O'Neal instantly said, "Yes."

As the couple celebrated with a kiss, fans around them can be heard cheering for them.

A fan sitting behind the couple was in on the whole surprise and recorded the special moment for them.

"As a born and raised Chiefs fan this was truly a dream come true!" O'Neal told FOX4.

After the proposal, O'Neal post a photo of her and Baalmann to Instagram with the caption, "They (the Chiefs) made Josh sweat it out given that he was waiting for the first touchdown to propose!! Thank you to the woman behind us who after every touchdown told us we were the ones that brought the luck back to Chiefs Kingdom! I don’t know if we were that powerful, but it sure was a hell of a day!"