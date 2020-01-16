Evergy crews clean up metro neighborhoods before another round of winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- As FOX4 continues to monitor the incoming winter storm, so are crews from local electrical companies.

Crews members from Evergy spent Thursday in Belton trimming trees away from power lines.

“Tree limbs and and trees can end up being one of the major causes of outages during winter weather, so we work year-round to keep trees trimmed throughout metropolitan area and rural areas, as well," Evergy spokesperson Damon Smith said.

Smith said crews typically work all year long doing this type of maintenance but especially before a winter storm. Power companies say freezing rain, ice and falling tree limbs play a big role in widespread power outages.

Even the smallest amount, Smith said, can make for a big mess.

"We want people to be aware that the crews are out here working, and you may want to stay back from them as they were working and allow them to do their jobs," Smith said.

Evergy clears and trims around 7,000 miles of distribution lines across the company, annually.

In case of possible power outages, customers are encouraged to have an emergency kit prepared. The kit should include batteries, a battery-powered radio and a flash light.

If you have issues with power outages, you're asked to call 888-471-5275.

For guidelines from Evergy on tree trimming, click here.