FBI looking for man who tried to rob Overland Park bank

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The FBI is looking for a man who tried to rob an Overland Park bank Thursday afternoon.

The attempted bank robbery was reported at 3:20 p.m. at First Federal Bank at 86th and Metcalf Avenue.

According to investigators, the man entered the bank, showed a weapon and demanded money. When he was unable to get the money, he ran away. Nobody was inured.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid 30’s, weighing about 200 pounds and standing 5 feet 11 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a green winter jacket, blue jeans, black gloves and a stocking cap. He had aviator sunglasses, black Nike high top tennis shoes and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).