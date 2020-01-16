× First 50,000 fans at Arrowhead on Sunday get a special free Chiefs Kingdom rally towel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re headed to the Chiefs game on Sunday, here’s a good reason to head inside the stadium early.

The first 50,000 fans to enter Arrowhead Stadium will receive a commemorative 60th season Chiefs Kingdom rally towel to help them cheer on the team in the AFC Championship.

They’ll be distributed at all the gates at the stadium, which open at noon Sunday. Parking gates open at 9 a.m., and the game kicks off at 2:05 p.m.

Here are a few other important notes about Game Day:

A B-2 stealth bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base is set to flyover the stadium ahead of kickoff, another great reason for fans to be in their seats early.

Actor and Kansas City native Paul Rudd will be pumping up the crowds before the game. He’s been selected as the game’s Spirit Leader up in the Drum Deck.

As Retired Naval Petty Officer 1st Class General Wilson sings the national anthem, 250 Chiefs season ticket holders will hold an arrangement of stars and stripes on the playing surface.