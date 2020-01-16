FOX4 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory begins at midnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video A Winter Weather Advisory at midnight with our next storm arriving early Friday morning. Today, expect cold temperatures with highs in the upper 20s. This cold air sets the stage for snow to develop overnight, transitioning to sleet and freezing rain. This will cause major headaches for your morning commute Friday. As temperatures climb above freezing, we will transition to a cold rain later in the day. We are tracking the latest timeline and impacts in the update here!

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

