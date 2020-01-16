× Mahomes auctions off Texas firefighter helmet for families of first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is teaming up to auction off an authentic, autographed Lubbock, Texas Fire Rescue helmet to help the families of first responders.

McGavock Nissan announced that all the proceeds raised will go to the families of a firefighter and police officer killed while working the scene of a crash caused by icy conditions in Texas this past weekend. Proceeds will also go to a firefighter who was injured in the incident and reported to be in critical condition. .

Emergency responders arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning. While they were there, a second vehicle towing a trailer crossed the median about 25 yards from the first accident, Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said.

A third vehicle also crossed and struck two firefighters and one police officer, Mitchell said.

Officer Nicholas Reyna, 27, and Paramedic Eric Hill, 39, were killed, police said. Firefighter Matt Dawson, 30, was hospitalized in critical condition.

“The people who put on this badge, the people who put on that badge, they give their life to their communities. We are true servants. To my family here in Lubbock, my police department and fire department family, hearts go out to them,” Mitchell said.

Lubbock had an inch of snow that night and the roads were icy Saturday.

“When road conditions get this bad, we need to make sure that people understand they need to slow down,” Mitchell said.

The eBay listing said Mahomes and McGavock Nissan decided partner to autograph the helmet and auction it after the tragic event.

Bidding began Thursday and started at $500.

Click here to see the official listing.