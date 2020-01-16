× Officials identify semi driver killed after being struck by vehicle in southern Johnson County

GARDNER, Kan. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle in southern Johnson County, Kansas.

The incident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of 207th Street and Gardner Road.

Officials say the a semi-tractor trailer was stopped in the southbound lane. The driver of the semi exited the vehicle for an unknown reason and was walking in the roadway when he was struck by the driver of a 4-door sedan heading northbound on Gardner Road.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted for the driver of the semi, identified as 54-year-old Richard M. Clawson, of Centerville, Iowa, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the sedan remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.