Overland Park barber turning hair into Chiefs Kingdom masterpieces

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Are you a Chiefs fan dedicated enough to have the players cut into your hair? Overland Park barber Eric "Cutta" Ross said Chiefs designs are keeping him busy.

He spent a couple of hours cutting Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Andy Reid into one of his client's hair on Thursday, Jan. 16. He said he loves seeing the Chiefs in the playoffs, and he can use his creativity to help others show their spirit.

He says the players have never seen his work that he knows of, but hopes if they see it, they will like it.

"It think for the most part they [would] think — 'Oh, that looks like me,'" Ross said. You know what I mean? If you’re going to draw me, make it look like me. Hopefully I did an okay job."

His clients said they are amazed at the work he can do.

"Anything this guy you ask him to do, he can do," Harvey Mitchell Jr. said. "He's done a lot of drawings, a lot of art on people's heads. So, this right here is just another special thing that he does. It's unique as well. It's just amazing."

Ross says his fingers are crossed about Sunday, and he's ready to keep cutting hopefully all the way through the Super Bowl.