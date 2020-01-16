Stay Weather Aware: Winter Weather Advisory begins at midnight

Overland Park man charged for allegedly killing his 22-year-old sister earlier this week

Posted 4:12 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 04:20PM, January 16, 2020

Parker Mays

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 27-year-old Overland Park man is now facing charges in the alleged murder of his sister.

Parker John Mays was charged Thursday with premeditated first-degree murder in Johnson County in the death of 22-year-old Layne Mays.

Officers were originally called to a suspicious death Tuesday afternoon in the upscale Lionsgate neighborhood near 151st and Nall, but later determined Layne had been murdered at her family home.

Mays’ mother was the one who found her and alerted authorities. Parker Mays was arrested and booked into the Johnson County jail later that evening.

Court documents further detailing the alleged murder have not been released at this time.

Mays’ bond has been set at $1 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday.

