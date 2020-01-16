Question about rape put on biology homework for Texas ninth-graders

HOUSTON – A Houston-area high school has come under fire for a ninth-grade biology assignment that included a question about rape.

Klein ISD has confirmed to KPRC that a teacher sent home a biology DNA assignment that had what the district called an “inappropriate homework question” and it read:

“Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape. The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now have three suspects in custody. Which of the suspects rape Suzy?”

Students and parents were left equally surprised and outraged about the question, many wondering if the assignment needed approval from the district.

In an interview with KPRC, one mother said: “It’s upsetting and I know girls this age, just the thought … they know that rape is forced non-consensual sex and that upsets them,” said Cookie VonHaven, who has a daughter in 10th grade. “That’s why I can’t fathom a teacher putting that on a test.”

Through a statement, Klein ISD wrote:

“The assignment is not part of the District’s approved curriculum and is by no means representative of the District’s instructional philosophy. The District has investigated the source of the materials and appropriate corrective action has been taken.”

The district stated it could not comment on what the corrective action was. A spokesman estimated about 90 students received the assignment. There are more than 3,600 students in the school.