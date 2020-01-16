Red Thursday: AFC Championship Game special coverage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second season in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. FOX4’s Red Thursday coverage is the first installment in special programming dedicated to Kansas City’s championship run as they look to advance to their first Super Bowl since 1970.

Thursday night, FOX4’s sports team takes you inside the matchup against the Tennessee Titans with analysis on what it will take to stop dynamic running back Derrick Henry. We also talk about ticket prices if you’re looking to see history in person, and cover a variety of fans and their special Chiefs stories.

Here’s the rundown of what else you can watch ahead of Sunday’s 2:05 p.m. kickoff on FOX4 and fox4kc.com: