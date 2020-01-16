Special group of Kansas City kids use voices and talent to take a stand against violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A group of young Kansas City dancers are hoping to write a new tune to a song where the lyrics are repeated too many times on Metro streets.

The students are with Creative Emajinations; a group that gives students to express their creativity through song, rap, dance and other expressive forms.

Wednesday, students in the dance group created a music video.

"If they're not the ones that can voice what they can do, they need people like us to step up,” said Ophelia Brinkley, founder of the group.

Brinkley says the idea grew from her own experiences.

With hundreds of combined murders and shootings on Kansas City streets in recent years, she says explaining the consequences and impacts from violence is a tough conversation she’s had time and time again.

Some of the students, she says, have their own verses to share.

“One student quoted that her grandma wanted her off the streets because she was going to get shot,” Brinkley said.

Instead of picking up a gun, these kids picked up a signs with a powerful message.

Under the bright lights, and in front of a camera, they hope their simple message of put the guns down, is one that will resonate everywhere.