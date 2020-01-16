Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sweet potato and blood orange soup

(From Ashley Nunez, Author of "Food for the Family Soul")

Ingredients:

3 tbsp blood orange olive oil (Olive Tree)

1 red onion

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp ground cardamon

1/2 tsp turmeric

2 medium carrots

2 large sweet potatoes

4 cups water

1/2 to 1 jalapeño

2 tbsp chicken soup base

Juice of 1 blood orange

Directions:

Warm olive oil in a medium soup pot. Peel and chop Onions, potatoes, and carrots. Add onions to soup pot. Sauté until soft. Chop garlic and add to onion. Stir one minute. Add cardamom and turmeric, stir one minute. Add carrots and sweet potatoes to soup pot. Add water. Remove seeds and pith from jalapeño. Depending on how spicy you want your soup, add between either half or a full jalapeño. I like spicy against the sweet. Add soup base, stir. Bring soup to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and cover. Cook for 30 minutes. Transfer soup to a blender. Carefully start to blend. It will be hot. Once smooth, add orange juice and blend one more minute. Serve.

