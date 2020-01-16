Watch Live: Chiefs coaches, players talk to media ahead of AFC Championship Game

Stay Weather Aware: Winter Weather Advisory begins at midnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs continue to prepare for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans, the team’s coaches and select players are talking to the media on Thursday.

Andy Reid is expected to kick things off, followed by special teams coach Dave Toub, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, running back Damien Williams, and punter Dustin Colquitt.

FOX4’s Chiefs coverage continues tonight with a Red Thursday special at 6:30 p.m. Red Friday airs at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

