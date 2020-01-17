Aggressive squirrels terrorize Florida woman and her son in their condo

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area mother is at wit’s end after squirrels moved into the condominium she’s renting in Haines City.

Tormented for 25 days, Annie Peavey finally called for help. While she admits it sounds silly, Peavey tells WFLA the squirrels have destroyed her furniture and peace of mind. She also said no one is taking responsibility to remove the pests.

“They like us now and know our habits,” Peavey said. “They don’t want to leave.”

Peavey, who has a 9-year-old son, said she has seen at least two squirrels. As time has gone by, she said the squirrels have become more aggressive.

“He normally likes to stay on the back of my couch, and the other one likes the chair,” Peavey said.

Cell phone pictures and videos show the squirrels hanging out in the living room on Dec. 20.

“You can see what he’s done to the bottom of the chair,” Peavey said, lifting up the furniture to show ripped fabric. “Down here, you can see the stuffing, the feces.”

The mother said she is worried about her son.

“Now that they’re being more aggressive, what if they bite him?” she said.

After what she said was days of complaints, the property manager, Leif Olander, and the HOA finally put up traps. However, the squirrels are not falling for it.