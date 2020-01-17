Amtrak riders headed to Kansas City stranded after boulder crashes through train

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amtrak has suspended service on its Missouri River Runner route after a boulder crashed into the train Friday night.

A statement from Amtrak said, “At about 5:55 p.m., a boulder hit the Missouri River Runner train 313, traveling from St. Louis, MO to Kansas City, MO, leading to mechanical problems. There are no injuries to passengers onboard.”

The train was being held at Morrison, Missouri, and passengers told FOX4 they sat there for about 3 hours. But Amtrak now says passengers will be brought back to their original stations and provided accommodations for future travel.

The train departed from St. Louis at 4 p.m. and was supposed to arrive at Union Station at 9:40 p.m.

Absolutely absurd. I get that this is not @Amtrak’s fault but being stuck in the freezing cold with in/out electricity and a smoke filled train cabin is really awful. https://t.co/x2LofKtUcp pic.twitter.com/eEz7jegFzI — Briana Bobo (@brianamberbobo) January 18, 2020