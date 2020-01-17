Chiefs fans reflect on cutting class for 1970 Super Bowl parade, hope to relive history in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- As Chiefs Kingdom anxiously awaits Sunday's big game, two fans who are best friends are already thinking about celebrating a championship together. More so, they're hoping to relive a special Super Bowl memory from 1970.

Bette McGill and Geraldine Snapp now live 1,000 miles apart. However, the two have stayed best friends since meeting at Argentine School in KCK more than 50 years ago.

"If one of us thought of it, we both did it," McGill said.

A trip to the Chiefs Super Bowl parade in January 1970 was no exception.

"I liked to skip school, I did! So this was a perfect reason do it too," Snapp said.

Geraldine's mom was all for it, and she even gave her a couple quarters to catch a bus downtown. But Bette had to hatch a plan to tag along.

"I went in school, told them I was sick, met her at the bus stop," McGill said.

The friends said the atmosphere during the ticker-tape parade was one for the history books.

"Oh my gosh. It was electric. Electric. It was awesome," Snapp said.

"It was crazy. I mean, confetti was coming out of all the windows," McGill said. "Her mom said they had been using their shredders for three days just making paper, and it was coming out on our heads and on the ground."

The girls thought their day of hooky was a hit. That was until a photo of them showed up in the Kansas City Star.

"We had no idea anybody even took our picture. We thought we were scot-free for skipping school," McGill said.

The day the paper hit news stands, her parents spotted the photo of Bette and Geraldine splashed front and center of the special Chiefs sports edition. Bette got grounded.

"Then we went to school, and we were in study hall, and the vice principal come down and put this in front of us and said, 'Do those girls look familiar?'" McGill said.

"We got kicked out! It was okay. It was worth it! We were the only kids from that school that did it," Snapp said.

Now, the best buds are already planning a reunion for another victory parade in Kansas City.

"Well, it makes me cry to think about it! It'd be awesome," Snapp said.

But this time, Bette, who is a small business owner, doesn't have to worry about getting in trouble for playing hooky.

"I don't think my boss will fire me! If I have to, I'll just retire!" McGill said.

And they have just one message for their boys in red.

"Go Chiefs! Let's do this! Kick some butt! We'll take names later. Let's do this!" they said.

The friends are also even talking about a trip to Miami together. They say if they can't get a hotel they'll sleep in the car just to rally for Chiefs kingdom.