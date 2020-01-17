Chiefs QB lookalike ‘Paca Mahomes’ shows his Chiefs spirit from Grain Valley farm

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — With the AFC Championship game coming to Kansas City, it seems like everyone is showing Chiefs pride, including members of the animal kingdom.

Meet Patrick Mahomes’ namesake, in alpaca form: Paca Mahomes.

“Paca Mahomes is 14 1/2 yrs old…and is also available for Head and Shoulders commercials with all that fabulous hair,” said his owner, Tessa Roberts.

Roberts and her family began their alpaca farm in Grain Valley in November.

“As soon as we saw this one, we knew what the name had to be,” she said.

In addition to Paca, the family also owns three other alpacas. Naturally, they have Chiefs names. One is named Patrick, and another is named Kelce.