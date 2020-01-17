× KCI Airport closes airfield due to slick conditions after Delta plane slides off taxiway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport shut down their airfield Friday morning due to slick conditions.

Around 6:25 a.m. a Delta Air Lines A319 jet was taxiing from the terminal when the nose wheel dropped off of the pavement.

Joe McBride, a spokesperson for the airport, added that no one was injured in the incident.

The airport is providing buses for the passengers on the jet involved in the slide off.

McBride said airport crews are working to apply deicer.

The FAA reports that the airport is expected to be closed until at least 9 a.m.