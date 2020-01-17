Heading to Arrowhead? Here’s what you need to know for the Chiefs-Titans AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The AFC Championship is set for Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, and if you’re planning to head to the game, there are a few things you need to know.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tennessee Titans, who are coming off some major playoffs upsets against the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens.

But the Chiefs just had a wild win, too. Last week, they came from a 24-0 deficit to beat the Houston Texans 51-31.

Back to this week though.

GAME DAY TIMELINE

Parking lot gates are set to open at 9 a.m., and if you want to celebrate in the Ford Tailgate District, it opens at 9:30 a.m.

It’s located in Lot M, outside of the Founder’s Plaza north of the stadium. The free tailgate area includes drink specials, food trucks, tailgating games and entertainment.

This Sunday, the tailgate district will be particularly crazy. The NFL on CBS will have a set there, and the 7-foot-tall bobblehead of Patrick Mahomes that’s been touring KC will also hang out. Perfect for a picture before the game.

Stadium gates are set to open at noon. Gates for ticket-holders in the Club Level open at 11:30 a.m.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. and the Chiefs are reminding fans that once the game starts, tailgating in the parking lots is not allowed.

TRAFFIC CHANGES

But before you even get to the game, don’t forget about the major road construction at the I-435 and I-70 interchange.

MoDOT has created some special game day detours this season. Give yourself plenty of time to get to the game.

If you’re coming to the stadium from the north, on southbound I-435: Cut across 40 Highway to Blue Ridge Cutoff for gates 3 and 4. For gates 5 and 6, use westbound I-70 to Manchester Trafficway and then to Raytown Road/Stadium Drive.

Drivers coming to Arrowhead from other directions, such as northbound I-435 and I-70, won’t see any detours. But you should still expect heavy traffic as everyone piles in to the parking lots for game days.

Click here for more info about game day detours

PARKING 101

Single-game parking is $50 if you pre-pay. Parking at the gates will cost $60. It will cost $70 to park an RV or bus if you prepay or $100 at the gate.

Accessible parking is available in the front of Lots A, B, C, D, F, G, H and J and is available to guests with a registered state-issued license plate or hang tag.

Courtesy Carts are available for anyone who needs this service. Guests should visit one of the Courtesy Cart designated pick-up locations or call Chiefs Fan Experience at 816-920-4237.

Traffic will flow in a counter-clockwise direction. Gate entry and parking pass determines parking lot. Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early and give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

GETTING THROUGH SECURITY

Arrowhead also implements a “clear bag policy” in an effort to get fans through security faster.

Guests are allowed to bring a small clutch purse, but other belongings must be placed in a one gallon Ziploc bag. The small clutch bags are not to exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at either Tower Gate, Founder’s Plaza Gate or Spiral gates D and F.

Binoculars, blankets, banners and signs are all allowed. Bells and other noise makers though are not allowed inside the stadium. Professional cameras are also prohibited.

SUNDAY’S FORECAST

The weather is expected to be exceptionally chilly on Sunday, but fans will have a bright, sunny day at Arrowhead.

Those tailgating in the morning will likely see temperatures in the upper teens with wind chills down in the single digits. By kickoff, expect temperatures in the low 20s.

Click here for the latest forecast

MORE GAME DAY FUN

The first 50,000 fans to enter Arrowhead Stadium will get a commemorative 60th anniversary Chiefs Kingdom rally towel at the gate.

Actor and Kansas City native Paul Rudd will be pumping up the crowds before the game. He’s been selected as the game’s Spirit Leader up in the Drum Deck. Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt will join him to bang the drum!

A B-2 stealth bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base is set to flyover the stadium ahead of kickoff, another great reason for fans to be in their seats early.

As Retired Naval Petty Officer 1st Class General Wilson sings the national anthem, 250 Chiefs season ticket holders will hold an arrangement of stars and stripes on the playing surface.

Have more questions about game day? Click here to read Arrowhead’s A to Z guide