Here’s the story behind ‘Decibel Up,’ coined by the Chiefs superfan ‘WeirdWolf’

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- If you're a Chiefs fan, you've probably heard the phrase "Decibel Up," but do you know how it started?

As thousands prepare for Sunday's AFC Championship game, the Parkville man who coined the phrase is excited to get loud with his fellow Chiefs fans.

“One day I came up the idea to put 'Decibel Up' on [a banner] as we were getting ready for our loud stadium," Lynn 'WeirdWolf' Schmidt said.

"[Then] I remember going to the game, and all of a sudden 'Decibel Up' came on the big screen. They did it exactly the way my 'Decibel Up' sign looked, too. They didn’t make any changes. They kept the same font, the same arrow and the whole bit."

Schmidt said he's been a fan of the team since he was a child.

You can usually find him in the first couple rows of Arrowhead Stadium as the self-proclaimed "Keeper of the Kansas City Chiefs Wolfpack."

"I've been a fan since 1971 on Christmas Day when the Chiefs played the Miami Dolphins. That's when it all kind of started and took it from there," Schmidt said.

Since debuting in 2013, his phrase, "Decibel Up" has been shown inside the arena, on stadium boards, flags and official Chiefs paraphernalia.

"That's my claim to fame with the Kansas City Chiefs. I was the one who came up with the term 'Decibel Up.' I coined the phrase," Schmidt said.

He said he hasn't made a penny from the design, but doesn't care. Schmidt said he's just happy to be a part of history and help keep up the magic as one of the loudest stadiums in the league.

And of course, he'll be attending the AFC Championship game. You can find him tailgating before kickoff or in the third row when the game starts.