Houston mayor owns up to Chiefs v. Texans bet, sends KC Mayor Lucas massive Tex-Mex lunch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a stunning victory for the Chiefs over the Texans, the mayor of Houston is making good on his promise to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas in the form of a massive Tex-Mex lunch.

Lucas and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made a friendly wager on Chiefs-Texans game. If the Texans won, Lucas would have to send Turner some authentic Kansas City BBQ.

A massive comeback by the Chiefs stifled any chance of Kansas City owning up, initiating concession on Houston’s end in the form of Irma’s Original, a renown Tex-Mex restaurant.

“Mayor Turner owns up to a bet today,” a tweet from the City of Houston, which is run by Mayor Turner, states.

The food was packed in a massive sealed container and was shipped with Southwest Cargo.

“Mayor Lucas, Kansas City Chiefs played an outstanding game. Congratulations to your city,” a letter from the Houston Mayor states. “I hope to see your team in the Super Bowl!!”

After the Chiefs win, Mayor Lucas tweeted he was looking forward to having some delicious Mexican cuisine. Due to the weather, sources told FOX4 that Lucas won’t get the food until Monday.

Mayor Turner owns up to a bet today & sends @irmasoriginal to @QuintonLucasKC. It was a tough loss but we’re happy to send some Texas hospitality to KCMO. Special thanks to @Sysco for packaging the food & @SouthwestAir Cargo & @HobbyAirport for helping us get it there for lunch. pic.twitter.com/B8uILMgVil — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) January 17, 2020

Mayor @SylvesterTurner , #KansasCity looks forward to having some delicious Irma’s Mexican cuisine. Thank you! The @HoustonTexans had a great season and have much to be proud of. We welcome all in Houston to join us in #ChiefsKingdom as our @Chiefs continue their amazing run! https://t.co/gt0ifyKRjA — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 13, 2020