Houston mayor owns up to Chiefs v. Texans bet, sends KC Mayor Lucas massive Tex-Mex lunch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a stunning victory for the Chiefs over the Texans, the mayor of Houston is making good on his promise to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas in the form of a massive Tex-Mex lunch.
Lucas and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made a friendly wager on Chiefs-Texans game. If the Texans won, Lucas would have to send Turner some authentic Kansas City BBQ.
A massive comeback by the Chiefs stifled any chance of Kansas City owning up, initiating concession on Houston’s end in the form of Irma’s Original, a renown Tex-Mex restaurant.
“Mayor Turner owns up to a bet today,” a tweet from the City of Houston, which is run by Mayor Turner, states.
The food was packed in a massive sealed container and was shipped with Southwest Cargo.
“Mayor Lucas, Kansas City Chiefs played an outstanding game. Congratulations to your city,” a letter from the Houston Mayor states. “I hope to see your team in the Super Bowl!!”
After the Chiefs win, Mayor Lucas tweeted he was looking forward to having some delicious Mexican cuisine. Due to the weather, sources told FOX4 that Lucas won’t get the food until Monday.