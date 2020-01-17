Hy-Vee tailgate recipes: Ribeye steaks and lobster mac-n-cheese

Tailgate Ribeye Steaks
2 tsp Montreal Steak Seasoning
1 Tailgate Rib Eye Steak (2 LB )
4 oz Clarified Butter, Melted
2 tsp Fresh Thyme, removed from stem, minced
2 tsp Fresh Tarragon, removed from stem, minced
1 tsp minced Garlic
2 TB Olive Oil
- Apply Montreal Steak seasoning to outside of steak and allow to rest 20 minutes
- Prepare charcoal or gas grill
- Place Steak on clean hot grill, at med/high heat and sear steaks for 3 minutes then slightly turn to right to create grill marks and cook for an additional 3 minutes
- Flip steak and repeat process
- Move the steak to cooler part of grill and stick a thermometer into the center of the loin of the steak to check for doneness and to finish the cooking process if the steak is not done to your satisfaction
- Place a pan under the steak and baste with the combination of melted butter, thyme. tarragon, garlic and olive oil
*** Rare 115-120
Med Rare 120-125
Med 130-135
Med Well 140-145
Well Done 150-155
Lobster Mac-N-Cheese
8 oz Penne Pasta, dry
1 tsp salt
1 tsp minced garlic
1 medium onion, finely diced
1 TB olive Oil
1 pint heavy cream
8 oz cheddar cheese, shredded
4 oz cream cheese
4 oz Gruyere cheese, grated
1 LB Cooked Lobster Meat
1 tsp old Bay Seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tsp Dry Chives for garnish
- Cooked Penne Pasta in boiling salted water until tender, strain
- DO NOT rinse cooked Pasta
- In a sauté pan over med-high heat , add oil and onions
- Sauté until tender , add garlic and cook for two additional minutes
- Add cream, and cream cheese and allow to come to a simmer
- Add Gruyere and cheddar cheese and whisk until smooth
- Add cooked lobster, saving some to garnish the top
- Add old bay and taste to adjust seasoning with salt and pepper
- Fold in pasta and cook for 2-3 minutes
- Garnish with chives and remaining lobster and serve
****If the sauce needs to be thicken more, you add a cold-water slurry with a combination of cornstarch and cold water to thicken sauce****