Hy-Vee tailgate recipes: Ribeye steaks and lobster mac-n-cheese

Tailgate Ribeye Steaks

2 tsp Montreal Steak Seasoning

1 Tailgate Rib Eye Steak (2 LB )

4 oz Clarified Butter, Melted

2 tsp Fresh Thyme, removed from stem, minced

2 tsp Fresh Tarragon, removed from stem, minced

1 tsp minced Garlic

2 TB Olive Oil

Apply Montreal Steak seasoning to outside of steak and allow to rest 20 minutes

Prepare charcoal or gas grill

Place Steak on clean hot grill, at med/high heat and sear steaks for 3 minutes then slightly turn to right to create grill marks and cook for an additional 3 minutes

Flip steak and repeat process

Move the steak to cooler part of grill and stick a thermometer into the center of the loin of the steak to check for doneness and to finish the cooking process if the steak is not done to your satisfaction

Place a pan under the steak and baste with the combination of melted butter, thyme. tarragon, garlic and olive oil

*** Rare 115-120

Med Rare 120-125

Med 130-135

Med Well 140-145

Well Done 150-155

Lobster Mac-N-Cheese

8 oz Penne Pasta, dry

1 tsp salt

1 tsp minced garlic

1 medium onion, finely diced

1 TB olive Oil

1 pint heavy cream

8 oz cheddar cheese, shredded

4 oz cream cheese

4 oz Gruyere cheese, grated

1 LB Cooked Lobster Meat

1 tsp old Bay Seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp Dry Chives for garnish

Cooked Penne Pasta in boiling salted water until tender, strain

DO NOT rinse cooked Pasta

In a sauté pan over med-high heat , add oil and onions

Sauté until tender , add garlic and cook for two additional minutes

Add cream, and cream cheese and allow to come to a simmer

Add Gruyere and cheddar cheese and whisk until smooth

Add cooked lobster, saving some to garnish the top

Add old bay and taste to adjust seasoning with salt and pepper

Fold in pasta and cook for 2-3 minutes

Garnish with chives and remaining lobster and serve

****If the sauce needs to be thicken more, you add a cold-water slurry with a combination of cornstarch and cold water to thicken sauce****