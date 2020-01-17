Jury says metro father guilty of setting Overland Park apartment fire after fight at daughter’s graduation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Jurors have found a man guilty of starting a fire at an Overland Park apartment in an attempt to kill two women who lived there.

The Johnson County, Kansas, prosecutor’s office said in a news release that 38-year-old Ronald Buchanan was convicted Wednesday of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of aggravated arson and one count of animal cruelty for the May 2018 fire at the Overland Park apartment.

No one living at the apartment complex was seriously injured, but 22 people were displaced from their homes, including Buchanan’s daughter and her mother. A dog also died.

Court documents said Buchanan allegedly set the fire after he got into a fight at his daughter’s high school graduation on May 13, 2018. The next morning after the fire, Buchanan posted to Facebook about the fire.

According to court records, he asked for people to pray for his daughter and her mother but then said he had two spare bedrooms and wouldn’t let either of them stay in them.

“Karma moves with the speed of lightning,” Buchanan wrote on Facebook according to court documents. “Their house burned down last night, lost everything. They have my compassion but they have no support from me.”

Surveillance footage shows Buchanan’s car in the area just before the fire began, and cell phone towers also placed Buchanan in the area.

Police also found a glass bottle on the ground at the apartment building, and lab reports indicated there was acetone, a flammable liquid, inside the bottle. DNA evidence from that bottle matched Buchanan’s.

Buchanan will be sentenced March 12.

