Kansas City considering new ordinance aimed at distracted drivers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri is one of just two states in the nation that doesn't ban texting and driving for all drivers, but Kansas City might soon taking steps to stop people from doing it.

Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced an ordinance this week redefining "careful and prudent driving." It doesn't specifically address texting and driving but bans drivers from conduct that causes vision or attention to be directed elsewhere than the path of travel of the vehicle.

"The number of people at intersections I see doing any number of things is a real problem," Lucas said.

"Hopefully this helps us challenge it, helps us abate it and more than anything if there's an accident that's been caused by that behavior it allows us to assign some responsibility and liability in those situations," he added.

Specific examples listed in the ordinance include grooming while looking in the mirror, reading and putting directions into a mapping device. It heads to a committee next week.

Missouri's current distracted driving laws only apply to commercial drivers and people under the age of 21.