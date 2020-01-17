FOX4 Forecast: Winter storm system moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Our next weather system is moving in with sleet and freezing rain expected for the morning commute. Road conditions will become slick, please use caution and pad in extra travel time this morning. Temperatures will warm above freezing into the afternoon/evening, transitioning to a cold rain with improving road conditions. We are tracking the latest throughout the morning on FOX4 News.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

