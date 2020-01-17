Live blog: Multiple crashes reported around Kansas City as sleet and freezing rain begin to fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --- Sleet and freezing rain are making Kansas City roads very slick Friday morning.

Before 5 a.m. there were already multiple crashes. If you must travel Friday morning, pad in extra travel time.

Below you'll find a live blog where FOX4 will post updates on crashes.

Temperatures will warm above freezing into the afternoon/evening then transitioning to a cold rain. That should help road conditions improve. Click or tap here to see FOX4's latest forecast.

