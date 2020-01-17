Stay Weather Aware: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Friday

Live blog: Multiple crashes reported around Kansas City as sleet and freezing rain begin to fall

Posted 5:21 am, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 05:26AM, January 17, 2020
Data pix.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --- Sleet and freezing rain are making Kansas City roads very slick Friday morning.

Before 5 a.m. there were already multiple crashes.  If you must travel Friday morning, pad in extra travel time.

Below you'll find a live blog where FOX4 will post updates on crashes.

Temperatures will warm above freezing into the afternoon/evening then transitioning to a cold rain. That should help road conditions improve. Click or tap here to see FOX4's latest forecast.

If you can't be by a TV, be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.
Fox4kc news apps:  iPhone and Android

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, Garry Frank, and Alex Countee will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.